PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot in northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.
Portland police responded to the area of Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and his medical status is unknown at this time.
Police said given the circumstances of the incident, there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
