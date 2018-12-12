PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested in northeast Portland in connection to a shots fired call.
Officers responded to multiple reports of people hearing gunfire in the area near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street around 6:07 p.m.
During the investigation, officers contacted several witnesses and obtained descriptions of the people believed to be involved in the shooting.
Police said an officer in the area of Northeast 128th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street found two suspects that matched the description of the suspects.
The officer contacted the suspects; one of the suspects complied with the officer's directions and was taken into custody without incident.
Police said an officer located a firearm on the suspect after he was taken into custody.
The other suspect ran from the officer but was later found and taken into custody.
As officers searched the area near the shooting location, they located evidence of gunfire in a parking lot on the southeast corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street. Officers also located damage to a building located on the south side of the parking lot.
The damage is believed to be the result of gunfire during this shooting, according to police.
No injuries were reported and no one has been reported arriving at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.
There is no danger to the public in relation to this shooting, according to police
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
