PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shooting was reported in north Portland Friday evening, but no one was found injured.
Officers responded to the area of Trenton Park, located in the 8900 block of North Endicott Avenue around 4:11 p.m.
Police said residents reported hearing shots fired and witnessed people leaving the area of the park. A community member also reported seeing an injured person leaving in a vehicle.
No suspects, vehicles or injured people were found, according to police.
Officers did locate evidence of gunfire and a firearm.
No injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public, according to police.
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.