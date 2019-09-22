PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Just before 5:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1900 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but no suspects or victims.
Several parked vehicles and an apartment building were hit by bullets.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-4106 or e-mail GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.