PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shots fired call in southeast Portland on Friday.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Mill Street around 9:38 p.m.
When officers arrived they said they did not locate any suspects, injured persons or damaged property associated to the shooting.
As officers searched the area they found evidence of gunfire in the intersection of Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Mill Street.
There are no reports of anyone arriving at area hospitals suffering injuries, according to police.
Police said people in the area at the time of the shooting reported that they heard gunfire and heard a vehicle speed south on Southeast 139th Avenue from Southeast Mill Street.
The investigation is on-going and at this time there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information, according to police.
Police said the Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses video surveillance footage is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
