PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired in southeast Portland Friday evening.
Police responded to reports of shots heard in the area of Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street around 11:08 p.m.
Officers found evidence of gunfire, but no injuries reported.
They also located bullet strikes to a nearby house and car.
Police said information suggest that people ran away from the scene on foot.
Officers have not located any suspects.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) responded to assume the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
