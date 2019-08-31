PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired at a home in northeast Portland Saturday morning.
Portland police responded to a shots fired call in the Montavilla neighborhood around 3:51 a.m.
Evidence of gunfire into a home in the 300 block of Northeast 78th Avenue was found.
There were people in the home at the time, but no one had been injured, according to police.
The suspect or suspects left the area before police arrived.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation.
Police said there is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
