PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired in the Montavilla neighborhood Friday night.
Portland police officers responded to a call of shots heard around 11:18 p.m.
Police said they did not find any victims or damaged property related to the shots, however they located evidence of gunfire in the 1200 Block of Southeast 87th Avenue.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.