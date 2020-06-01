PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police shut down multiple blocks of downtown Portland on Monday afternoon after three straight nights of protests.
The Portland Police Bureau announced at 4:42 p.m. that, effective immediately, streets from Southwest 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street to Jefferson Street would be closed.
The closure includes the area around the Multnomah County Justice Center and Hawthorne Bridge.
“The closure of this area is due to ongoing public safety concerns and ongoing criminal acts,” according to PPB.
Violations of the order may result in arrest, according to officers.
Police cited Portland city codes in implementing the closure, which extends to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.
No timeline was released for reopening the streets.
Mayor Ted Wheeler also extended a curfew for the city of Portland. It will go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday and runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The nightly protests have led to rioting, fires, looting, vandalism and other damage to downtown Portland buildings. On Friday night, rioters broke into the Justice Center and started a fire.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown deployed 50 National Guard soldiers and 100 state troopers to assist local law enforcement with expected protests Monday night.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
If the mayor was worth anything she would give the National guard and the police authority to kill the first one of these protestors that broke the law , Throwing bricks, starting fires, looting, destroying property, etc. This anarchy must stop or we all lose.
Poor mayor pookie. He has to go after his friends in antifa in an election year. [beam]
