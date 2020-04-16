PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police shut down streets in north Portland after a suspect ran from a traffic stop.
At 4 p.m., Portland police said streets were closed from Interstate 5 to North Mississippi Avenue and from North Buffalo Street to North Bryant Street.
People who live in that area were advised to stay inside.
Officers said the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called out to the scene.
A short time after arriving at the scene, with the assistance of a K-9 team, the suspect was taken into custody.
A Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman said there was no ongoing threat to the community, but officers were continuing to search the area for possible evidence.
The incident began in Vancouver, with officers from Vancouver and Portland involved in chasing the suspect down I-5.
No further details were immediately released.
