Police: Silverton PD sergeant arrested for domestic violence after standoff in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A sergeant with the Silverton Police Department was arrested on domestic violence charges after a standoff with law enforcement in Keizer, according to police.
Keizer officers responded to the 5400 block of Lakeport Street North at 10 p.m. Monday.
A caller reported that Rene Bravo, 60, was threatening her with a knife. The victim also said she was struggling with Bravo, who was attempting to get control of a loaded rifle.
The caller identified Bravo as a sergeant with the Silverton Police Department.
Officers entered the home and evacuated the woman and two children.
Police said Bravo was found in the house wearing a ballistic carrier vest and he refused to comply with commands from officers. He eventually barricaded himself in the home.
Police said neighboring homes were evacuated because Bravo reportedly had access to weapons and was not compliant with officers at the scene.
The Keizer Police Department, Oregon State Police, Salem SWAT and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
Officers said Bravo continued refusing to surrender, but a SWAT K-9 was deployed and helped take Bravo into custody.
Bravo was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree attempted assault constituting domestic violence and interfering with a peace officer.
