PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six people were arrested during a protest near Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman Square Park on Saturday.
Portland police said the federal agency responsible for Terry Schrunk Plaza approved a permit for a group to use the plaza Saturday afternoon.
In preparation for Saturday's permit, the Federal Protection Service erected fencing around the perimeter of Terry Schrunk Plaza.
There was also a demonstration in Chapman Square. Prior to the event, police said they closed a portion of Chapman Square as an attempt to minimize the opportunity for groups to clash violently.
Multiple assaults were reported, as well as projectiles thrown at demonstrators and officers, according to police.
The six people arrested were:
Ruben A. Delahuerga, 25, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Delahuerga was lodged in jail on a charge of interfering with a peace officer.
Betsy Toll, 68, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Toll was lodged in jail on a charge of interfering with a peace officer.
Elizabeth L Cheek, 33, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Cheek was lodged in jail on a charge of interfering with a peace officer.
Brittany N. Frost, 35, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Frost was lodged in jail on a charge of interfering with a peace officer.
Gary Fresquez, 52, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Fresquez was lodged in jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct in the second degree and two counts of interfering with a peace officer.
Hannah R McClintock, 19, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. McClintock was lodged in jail on a charge of harassment.
