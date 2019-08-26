PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a sleepy driver crashed into a power pole in northeast Portland Monday morning.
The crash occurred at around 3:49 a.m. in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 130th Place.
Police said the driver was sleepy and crashed into the power pole, knocking it out of the sidewalk and splitting it in the middle. The pole is being supported by the power lines.
Portland General Electric is not reporting any outages in the area due to the crash.
A PGE crew has responded to the scene to make repairs.
A driver crashed into a power pole on NE Glisan Street (near NE 130th Place) early this morning, knocking the pole out of the sidewalk and splitting it in the middle. It’s being held up by the power lines. @portlandgeneral says crews will be replacing the pole today @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xwlwXkKThv— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 26, 2019
The driver was able to walk away from the crash.
Police said no arrests will be made.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
