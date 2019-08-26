NE Glisan Car into Pole

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a sleepy driver crashed into a power pole in northeast Portland Monday morning.

The crash occurred at around 3:49 a.m. in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 130th Place.

Police said the driver was sleepy and crashed into the power pole, knocking it out of the sidewalk and splitting it in the middle. The pole is being supported by the power lines.

Portland General Electric is not reporting any outages in the area due to the crash.

A PGE crew has responded to the scene to make repairs.

The driver was able to walk away from the crash.

Police said no arrests will be made.

