JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Junction City Police Department said threats made on social media were not accurate and the juvenile who made the comments has been identified.
Officers began investigating the threats at around 7:46 p.m. after agencies from Eugene to Albany began receiving multiple 911 calls from people regarding posts on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media sites.
Police said the posts indicated the possibility of school shootings that would happen on Thursday. Police also said the threats involved only Junction City High School, Harrisburg High School, or perhaps both.
A number of witnesses were interviewed on Wednesday, and police said a juvenile suspect was identified by 11 p.m.
Officers contacted the suspect and the parents at their home.
According to police, an investigation revealed the suspect made "poorly chosen inappropriate comments" that may have been taken out of context. Police said the suspect "had a culpable mental state, nor actually intended to commit any crime."
Both the suspect and the parents cooperated with the investigation.
Police said two shotguns, one rifle, one .45 caliber pistol, one pellet gun, and one BB-gun were seized for safekeeping.
According to police, further investigation revealed the rifle and one of the shotguns were likely stolen in separate incidents; one from a hardware store in Bend in 1992, and the other from an unknown location in Muskogee County, Colorado in 2002.
Police have reached out to the respective agencies and are awaiting final confirmation on the status of the weapons.
No arrests have been made.
While police believe there is no threat of danger, both Junction City High School and Harrisburg High School will have officers at the schools Thursday as a precaution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
