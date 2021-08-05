MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Medford police have arrested a man who they say was planning a "potentially catastrophic event."
Kristopher Clay, 24, arrived in the Medford Police Department lobby on July 20 to request to speak with an officer. According to police, Clay told the officer he was having homicidal thoughts with plans to carry them out. Clay was then taken to the Behavioral Health Unit at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Police said several search warrants were served at various locations in Jackson County during the investigation. Police reportedly seized ammunition, firearms, tactical gear and written material. According to police, the investigation indicated Clay made "significant steps" to carry out a mass casualty event.
According to police, Clay was employed as a custodian at South Medford High School. The Medford School District was notified and a thorough sweep of the high school was conducted to make sure there were no active threats. Clay is no longer employed with the school district, police said.
Clay has no known prior criminal convictions, but police said he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a court order. Police said the investigation revealed he got firearms through various channels.
On Wednesday, Clay was taken into custody at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
