WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured following a crash in West Linn Wednesday evening.
At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 11th Street and Leslies Way.
Police said two occupants were in the vehicle, a 22-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger.
The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passengers was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if there were any other factors.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
