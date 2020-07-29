VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a sports bar late Tuesday night.
At around 11:58 p.m., officers were called to The Offramp Sports Bar & Grill, located at 400 Northeast 112th Avenue, for several reports about someone shooting outside the building.
Officers arrived to the scene and determined that no one was injured.
The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses told police that the suspect(s) were seen driving southbound on Northeast 112th Avenue after the shooting.
Officers located casings in the roadway and parking lot of the sports bar.
Police said the bar was struck by several bullets, causing property damage.
The Safe Streets Task Force is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to the Vancouver Police Department at 360-693-3111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
