FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A stabbing suspect was arrested in Forest Grove.
Officers and deputies from multiple agencies responded to the 2200 block of Kingwood Street at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
A man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, while police searched for the suspect.
A K-9 team was utilized and the suspect was found near the 2100 block of Hawthorne Street.
Zachary Ryan Blessing, 32, of Forest Grove, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Blessing was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Police said there are no other suspects in this case.
The condition of the victim was not released Monday.
No further details were released by investigators, including a possible motive.
He was just trying "To Serve Man". Seriously though, this guy looks like the alien from that "The Twilight Zone" episode.
