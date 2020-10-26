KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after he stabbed another man during a disturbance, according to the Keizer Police Department.
At around 8:46 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance in the 3800 block of River Road North.
Police said Avery Wayne Johnston was striking vehicle windows with a metal pole. Johnston reportedly struck a window at a Subway restaurant and an employee locked the doors to protect themselves and the property.
Police said a bystander stepped in believing the employee was in danger.
Johnston moved toward the man while holding a fixed blade knife and the man struck Johnston with a baseball bat to try to stop him, according to police.
Police said Johnston stabbed the man at least one, resulting in a superficial wound.
Officers arrived to the scene and ordered Johnston to drop the knife, but police say that Johnston continued to move toward the victim and refused to drop the knife.
Police said officers used tasers and a K-9 to subdue and arrest Johnston.
Johnston was taken to Salem Health before he was booked into the Marion County Jail. He is facing a charge of second-degree assault.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say further charges are likely.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
No kidding "further charges." Try high on meth for starters, then you have malicious mischief, vandalism, destruction of property, assault, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and if he lashed out at the K-9 then that's assault on a police officer. Props to Louisville Sluggo for jumping with the bat and coming to the aid of the Subway worker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.