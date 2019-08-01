Police: Stalking suspect arrested in SW Portland with face mask, gloves, BB gun

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A stalking suspect was arrested in southwest Portland with a ski mask, gloves and a Glock-style BB gun, according to police.
A woman reported to police that a driver had slowly passed by her home on a busy street at 11:06 a.m. Monday. A few minutes later, the driver came by again from the other direction.
The woman said she recognized the driver and has a protection order against him in another state.
Portland officers coordinated with the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit and members of Multnomah County Domestic Violence Response Advocates to investigate and develop a plan to keep the victim safe.
While an officer was writing a report near the woman’s home, the suspect drove by again.
A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody. Police said the man had a cell phone in his car that was still recording.
Officers said the suspect admitted to having a Glock-style BB gun under the seat. The BB gun was seized, along with fabric gloves and a ski mask that would cover the man’s full face, according to investigators.
Oscar A. Marquez, 45, was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of stalking and three counts of violating a restraining order.
The Portland Police Bureau reminds people that resources are available in domestic violence situations. Call to Safety provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources at 503-235-5333 or 1-888-235-5333.
Information is also online for the Multnomah County's Domestic Violence Coordinator’s office and Domestic Violence Reduction Unit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.