PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A TriMet driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a beam smashed through the front of a bus.
At around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the report of a crash at Northeast 8th Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Police told FOX 12 that a semi-truck transporting a steal beam misjudged a turn at the intersection and hit the TriMet bus. The beam smashed through the driver's side window.
The bus driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an injury that is believed to be minor, according to police.
FOX 12 reached out to TriMet to find out if any passengers were on the bus at the time, but has not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
