VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the 2015 homicide of a 19-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington.

On Nov. 12, 2015, at 2:04 a.m., PPB officers responded to the intersection of North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street after receiving reports that a man was laying in the street, bleeding and unconscious.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the victim, 19-year-old Dalton Marshall, and determined that he was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide detectives say they believe Marshall may have been spending time along North Interstate Avenue in Portland “socializing” in the hours prior to his death.

There is no suspect information and no known motive for his death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.