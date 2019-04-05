PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Cold Case detectives are working to unravel a nearly 30-year murder mystery.
In 1992, 47-year-old Glenda Carter was found strangled to death is a bushy trail behind a northeast Portland home.
“I remember watching on the news the night before and they didn’t give her name,” said Carter’s daughter, Javonnie Shearn. “The next day, two detectives showed up at my job and as soon as I saw them, I said that was my mom, wasn’t it.”
“I thought it was some bad joke or dream,” said her other daughter, Dessiree Price.
Portland Police Detectives said there wasn’t and still isn’t a lot of leads.
“Sometimes, people think the case was solved and they know something, but they didn’t tell anybody because they thought it was managed and handled at that time and, of course, in this case, it wasn’t,” said former Portland Police Detective, David Simpson. “I think that people need to know that regardless of the lifestyle she was involved in at the time, she was still loved by her daughters and her family and she’s missed.”
Shearn and Price said they don’t want to sugarcoat the life their mom was in, but said she wasn’t in it their entire lives.
“If I asked eight-year-old Glenda, what do you want to be when you grow up, a drug-addict in fear, in pain, living that lifestyle would not have been the response,” said Shearn.
“It didn’t stop her from being the greatest mom,” said Price.
Carter’s daughters said she always made sure they felt safe.
“She was beautiful,” said Price. “She was very intelligent.”
“Very generous, sense of humor,” said Shearn. “You can ask anyone in our family, she was the one that would give you the clothes off her back.”
Both daughters said a lot of things she taught them has stuck with them today.
“She’s missed every day, I mean every day,” said Shearn.
“If anyone knows anything, give her some peace,” Shearn continues. “She deserves it.”
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information reported that leads to an arrest in any unsolved murder. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
If you have any information about Glenda Carter’s death, contact Crime Stoppers at 503-823-HELP. You can also leave a tip online or through the app. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KDPX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.