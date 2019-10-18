VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole Apple products during an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store Thursday evening.
Prior to 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the T-Mobile, located at 3205 Southeast 192nd Avenue.
An investigation revealed that the suspect, who was wearing a mask, entered the store and directed employees at gunpoint to a backroom. The suspect then gained accessed to a storage safe and stole several Apple phones and watches before leaving the store.
Police said the phones were electronically tracked to a home in the 4100 block of Southeast 187th Place.
As officers were moving in to set up containment, a vehicle left the home and gave off an active tracking signal, according to police.
The vehicle was stopped a short distance away.
Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the Apple products, a loaded firearm, and clothing used during the crime.
The driver, identified as Bilal Joiner, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree kidnap, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
