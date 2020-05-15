PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenage boy was arrested Thursday evening after officers recovered a stolen vehicle and loaded firearm during a traffic stop, according to police.
Just after 8 p.m., officers with the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) were patrolling in the Parkrose neighborhood due to recent gun violence incidents in the area.
During the patrol, officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. Police said a records check showed the vehicle was listed as stolen.
Officers stopped the stolen vehicle at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Police said stolen vehicle was occupied by three juveniles.
During the investigation, officers learned a loaded firearm was inside the vehicle.
Two of the juveniles were released to their parents. A 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner, police said.
