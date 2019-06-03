LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he led officers on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Just before 3 p.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of F Street and South 7th Street when police say he saw a Honda Civic that had been reported as stolen.
When the officer attempted to stop the Honda, the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Taylor Austin Templeton, failed to stop and a pursuit began.
Police said Templeton reached speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit, which lasted about eight minutes.
The pursuit ended when Templeton pulled off the roadway and into a field near the intersection of Sandridge Road and Rock Hill Drive. Templeton and a passenger were detained without incident.
Police said Templeton was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence, and offensive littering.
The passenger is not facing any charges, according to police.
