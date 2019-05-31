PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people inside a stolen vehicle were arrested after they fled from officers and crashed on East Burnside Friday morning, according to Portland police.
Police said a stolen Subaru had been spotted by officers multiple times in the past two days. Each time officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and officers did not pursue.
The stolen Subaru was spotted again Friday morning, according to police.
Officers used spikes on the vehicle and the driver took off. Again, officers did not pursue.
Police said shortly after fleeing, the Subaru crashed into a delivery truck at East Burnside Street and 9th Avenue.
No one was injured in the crash.
Two people inside the Subaru, a man and a woman who have not been identified, were arrested. No word on what charges they will be facing.
FOX 12 learned at the scene that officers located suspected stolen goods inside the vehicle.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
