ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating the death of a stranded driver who was hit by a Taser after assaulting an Albany officer.
The situation began unfolding at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on Santiam Road and Denver Street.
Police said an Albany community service officer contacted a stranded driver. The officer requested non-emergency assistance from a patrol officer.
Investigators said a “physical altercation” ensued between the driver and the two Albany officers.
Police said the driver assaulted the community service officer.
As the driver continued fighting with the officer, a Taser was deployed by police. The driver went limp and became unconscious, according to investigators.
Officers provided medical treatment, including CPR and used an AED. Paramedics responded to the scene to continue CPR, however the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Linn County Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate. The case is being treated as a deadly force incident and Oregon State Police is leading the multi-agency investigation.
The name of the person who died and the involved officers are not being released at this time. No further information was released about the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detective Cassi Hegney at 503-375-3555.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.