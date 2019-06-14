CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after police say he attempted to assault another man with a “serrated plastic object” and stole his backpack.
Jesse Mason, 36, of Corvallis, was arrested and lodged at the Benton County Jail, where he is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, attempted assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Officers Thursday afternoon responded to a report of a fight involving a knife near a city bus stop in the 3600 block of Northwest Smartian Drive. The men were separated when officers arrived but still on scene.
Investigators say Mason attempted to physically assault the other man and stole his backpack while armed with the serrated plastic object.
The victim, who is not previously known to Mason, was not injured by the weapon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
