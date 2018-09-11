Police: Stranger entered apartment, sexually assaulted woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he entered an apartment in southeast Portland and sexually assaulted a woman while the apartment’s other resident sought help.
At 2:55 p.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at an apartment in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect was inside the apartment with one of its residents. Officers heard the female victim call for help from inside.
Police said officers immediately entered the residence and took the suspect, identified as Damascus L. Menefee, into custody. They also ensured the victim was safe.
Based on initial findings, investigators believe Menefee entered the apartment through a door that was unlocked. At the time, two residents were inside the apartment.
Police said Menefee was a stranger to the residents and one of them confronted him, telling him to leave. Menefee stayed and that resident fled the apartment and contacted a nearby person to ask for a phone to call 911.
The other resident, the female victim, was then reportedly sexually assaulted inside the apartment by Menefee before police arrived.
At the scene, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s sex crimes unit responded to lead the investigation, police said.
Menefee was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of strangulation, first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, interfering with making a report and a parole violation for a previous first-degree robbery conviction.
Police said that due to the sensitive nature of the case, no more information on the investigation will be released.
Police are asking anyone with information about Menefee to contact Detective Michael Bledsoe at 503-823-0836 or Michael.Bledsoe@portlandoregon.gov.
Menefee is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In their release on this case, police said “Stranger-to-stranger sexual assaults fortunately are a rare occurrence” and want to remind the public that the bureau works with government agencies and community organizations to help sexual assault victims have access to advocacy services.
Police provided the following information on resources:
- A victim may be accompanied by a sexual assault advocate or other appropriate support person during the reporting process and/or criminal investigation.
- Multnomah County Victims' Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.
- Call to Safety (formerly the Portland Women's Crisis Line): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. 24-hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, 1-888-235-5333, or https://calltosafety.org/
- Project UNICA (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24-hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.
- Additionally, the Portland Police Bureau Strength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area.
To learn more information about these programs, call 503-823-0260 or visit http://www.portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength.
