HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man is recovering at Tuality Hospital after he was stabbed in the face and neck with a box knife, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
Peter Ramirez, 37, told officers he was walking on Southeast 2nd Avenue between Southeast Baseline Street and Southeast Washington Street Sunday evening when a stranger cut him with a box knife.
Ramirez walked about a half-mile to the hospital after the incident with serious injuries.
Police said Ramirez provided a detailed description of the suspect, who was found and detained after a short foot chase near where Ramirez said he was attacked, according to police.
Enrique Zacarias Diaz, 26, was later arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail. He is facing charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police continue to investigate and say no additional information is available for release.
