VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man yelled racial slurs and threatened to harm a woman and her infant child as they walked in Vancouver, according to police.
A woman told police she was pushing her child in a stroller on the 3900 block of Main Street on Aug. 18 when a stranger approached them.
The woman, who is African-American, said the stranger yelled racial slurs and threatened physical violence against her and her child. At one point, police said the man grabbed part of the stroller, preventing the woman and child from leaving.
A driver stopped and asked the woman if she needed help. At that point, the suspect walked away, but police said he again ran toward the woman and child when the good Samaritan left the scene.
The woman crossed the street and called 911. The woman and her child were not injured.
The woman provided a description of the suspect to detectives. Police obtained surveillance video from the area that showed the suspect, including his “distinctive” backpack.
The surveillance images were circulated to police. A patrol officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description, including the backpack, on Monday.
The suspect was detained, photographed and positively identified by the victim, according to police.
Austin James Lansdon, 28, was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of malicious harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
Detectives would like to talk with the driver who stopped to help or any other possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Detective Dustin Goudschaal at 360-487-7436.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
