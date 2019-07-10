PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a driver crashed into someone’s backyard on Northeast 137th Avenue while street racing down Northeast Halsey Street in Portland Wednesday afternoon.
According to officers, everyone is going to be OK.
Neighbor George Bellcoff tells FOX 12 he hears people street racing in the area several times a week.
“It’s very loud, and very quick,” said Bellcoff. “They think they’re not driving recklessly.”
Police say a white car was street racing when it plowed into a parked van. That van crashed into the home it was parked at, and the white car went into its backyard.
“Looks like a tornado went through there,” said Bellcoff.
The family living at the home did not want to go on camera, but tells FOX 12 they ran outside and watched as a man walked, unfazed, right out of his car.
They told him to wait because they were going to call police.
“I do feel for them, most definitely because this will be an impact to their life. And it could change their thoughts about living where they live,” said Bellcoff.
Police say the person behind the wheel of the white car is in custody for reckless driving. At last check, officers were testing the driver to see if he was under the influence during the crash.
