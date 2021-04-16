PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting at Lents Park, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened at the park, near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street, at around 10 a.m.
Streets near Lents Park are closed, and the public should avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
No additional details have been released at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(1) comment
And Ted wants to put unarmed Rangers in Portland Parks? You can't make this stuff up. It's mind numbing just how utterly delusional and completely out of touch with reality he, and pretty much all other progs have become. They have truly lost their minds.
