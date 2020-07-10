PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lents neighborhood Friday afternoon.
At around 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Southeast 84th Avenue.
Police said one person was injured in the shooting.
Southeast Flavel from Southeast 82nd to Southeast 85th is closed during the investigation, as well as Southeast 84th Avenue from Southeast Flavel to Southeast Knapp.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.