LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A student was hit in a crash while crossing the street between Lake Oswego Junior High School and Senior High School Thursday morning, according to police.
The boy, identified by police as a junior at Lake Oswego Senior High School, was hit in the 2500 block of Country Club Road while he was crossing from the junior high school to the senior high school.
He was in the crosswalk and the walk signal was lit at the time of the crash.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the boy was a 16-year-old girl who was approaching the crosswalk, but not speeding, and she crashed due to sunlight in her eyes.
The boy suffered minor injuries, according to police, and was conscious and able to speak when officers arrived.
His injuries were described as a bump on the head and some scrapes.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that the victim was transported by ambulance from the scene to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital for assessment.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash and police said she will be cited for disobeying a traffic control device and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
