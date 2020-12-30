PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested a suspect following a knife attack and standoff at a downtown apartment building Wednesday morning.
At about 7:45 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment building in the 1200 block of Southwest Washington Street.
Officers arrived to the area and located a victim with a knife wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police said officers learned the suspect, a woman, was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartments.
Officers with the Enhanced Crisis Information Team began communicating with the suspect, according to police. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) also responded to the scene.
At about 10:36 a.m., police said the suspect was peacefully taken into custody.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Southwest Washington Street were closed between Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest 14th Avenue while authorities were on scene.
UPDATE: @PortlandPolice say the suspect was peacefully taken into custody. The road should be reopen within the half hour @fox12oregon— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 30, 2020
According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other.
No further details have been released at this time.
Sorry my man/or woman the only thing left to do is suicided by cop now get people on your side.... LOL
'Police: Suspect barricaded in apartment building after stabbing in downtown Portland' I'm surprised that Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything about them" Hardesty isn't down there screaming that everyone is a racist.
You know, Old "I Hate the POlice" Hardesty has been out of sight. Haven't seen her flapping her gums of late (and that's a blessing) so I figure she's holed up in a Casino, or on an extended Uber ride or under a Doctor's care. With the right med's life can be better
"The public should avoid the area at this time."
Please, the public should avoid downtown, north and east Portland at ALL times."
