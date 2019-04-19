PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after sexually assaulting a stranger in northwest Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to a disturbance call near Northwest 19th Avenue and Kearney Street at 12:27 a.m. Friday.
Officers said a sexual assault victim was found at the scene. The suspect, 23-year-old Princeton Owens, was taken into custody.
An independent witness provided information to officers.
Detectives determined Owens did not know the victim.
Owens was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of first-degree attempted rape. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming in this case.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Greenlee at 503-823-0871.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
