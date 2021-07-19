PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man on several charges related to a shooting in June in north Portland.
PPB said on June 15, it responded to a shooting near North Lombard Street and North New York Avenue. A person in a vehicle fired multiple times at several pedestrians in the area. There were no injuries to the pedestrians, but unoccupied businesses were hit with gunfire.
Detectives with PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team opened an investigation and identified the suspect as 42-year-old William Spencer Jr.
Last Friday at about 3 p.m., ECST assisted by members of the Metro Safe Streets Task Force found Spencer in a car near North Marcum Avenue and North Junction Street. The Special Emergency Reaction Team safely took Spencer into custody there.
Officers conducted a follow-up search warrant at a residence in the 9400 block of North Dwight Avenue, where they recovered a gun with a removed serial number and other related evidence.
Spencer was taken to the Multnomah County Jail where he is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said If anyone has information about this case, please reference case number 21-162772 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
