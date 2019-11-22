PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after stealing a fire engine Friday evening.
Portland police responded to the 1500 block of Northeast Broadway on a report that a Portland Fire and Rescue engine had been stolen around 4:48 p.m.
Officers searched the area and were able to locate the engine near North Greeley Avenue and North Going Street.
Officers said they stopped the engine and took the suspect into custody.
The northbound lanes of North Greeley Avenue near North Going Street are currently closed.
Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.