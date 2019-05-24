OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement arrested a suspect after a SWAT team responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in Oregon City Friday afternoon.
Oregon City police responded to the Mt. View Apartments at 1840 Molalla Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.
A man called 911 and told police that he had been shot by his roommate.
"I was walking down the sidewalk on the side of the apartments and I heard some commotions, people arguing, yelling so I kind of looked over and I heard a shot, what sounded like a shot," Sam St. Claire said.
Officers say they had to break a window in the bedroom to get the victim out of the building. That victim was transported to OHSU with life threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.
Law enforcement members said the suspect was armed and dangerous and still inside of the apartment for awhile after they removed the victim.
The SWAT team deployed flash bangs, tear gas and police say one shot was fired . The suspect was not hit and later surrendered.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
Molalla Avenue at Beavercreek Road and Gaffney Lane was temporarily closed as deputies and Oregon City Police were on the scene.
