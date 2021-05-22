PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was charged with attempted murder in connection to an April 2020 shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, according to Portland Police Bureau.
On April 10, 2020, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Southeast 123rd Avenue and Powell Boulevard where a man was shot multiple times in a parking lot by a suspect inside a car. A nearby business was also struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured.
On Tuesday, the Enhanced Community Safety Team arrested Deangelo D. Clayton, Jr., 23, of Portland near North Olin Avenue and North Oberlin Street. Clayton was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
"This arrest coming more than a year later shows the diligence and perseverance that our ECST detectives in pursuing justice for the victims of gun violence," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "This is also one of four significant ECST arrests made this week related to gun crime, and I'm grateful to our professional investigators for all their hard work."
(2) comments
Chuck.... when you catch the OTHER 2,789 bad guys pouring out of North and East Portland ....THEN you can crow. Meanwhle be on the lookout for The Rastafarrian. ...she is STILL on the scold about defunding , and you ARE Still a police person
I have an apple tattoo on my Adam’s apple
