PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the Goose Hollow neighborhood last month, according to Portland police.
Police said officers arrested Dalal Muhye Sadeh Adee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for a stabbing reported on Nov. 23.
On Nov. 23, at about 3 p.m., officers were called out to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Southwest 20th Avenue.
Police said an 84-year-old man was found with three stab wounds, one of which punctured his colon. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
During an investigation, detectives developed information about Sadeh Adee, according to police.
Sadeh Adee was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.
