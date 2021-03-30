CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A suspect was arrested following a head-on collision that happened on Nov. 5 in Camas, according to Camas Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on the 600 block of Northwest Lake Road just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles and four people involved.
CPD said a 2021 BMW X3M, driven by Ethan Province, was driving northwest on Northwest Lake Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2020 Kia Sportage being driven southeast by Marisa Silva. Investigators determined Province was driving at an “excessive speed” at the time of the collision.
Silva’s mother, Francine Wohl, was in the passenger seat of the Kia and was critically injured. She later died at the hospital from her injuries, according to CPD.
According to police, Bogdan Valcu, a passenger inside the BMW, and Silva both suffered extensive internal and/or external injuries as a result of the collision. Province sustained minor injuries.
Province was booked into the Clark County Jail for one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.