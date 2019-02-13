SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A blind man and his service dog were hit in Salem and on Wednesday officers have arrested the suspect who fled from the scene.
Steven Murphy, who is blind, and his guide dog, Amilia, were struck by a car while crossing Hrubetz Road SE near Liberty Rd S on Monday, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Murphy and Amilia fled the scene and did not contact police.
Police said Murphy was transported to Salem Health with serious injuries while Amilia was transported by a family friend to a veterinarian clinic. At this time, police believe both are recovering from their injuries.
On Wednesday, officers were called by the owner of the car that hit Murphy.
The owner stated they had loaned the car to an acquaintance, identified as Donald Crume, 49, of Salem, who had returned the car damaged, according to police.
Officers said Crume gave the owner a different reason for the damage, so the owner contacted a repairperson to fix it. When the repairperson saw the damage, they told the owner they believed the vehicle had possibly hit a person.
The owner then called police to report the suspicious damage.
Based on the damage to the vehicle and evidence that was found at the crash scene, officers were able to determine this was the vehicle used in the hit and run of Murphy and Amilia.
Officers located Crume and arrested him for a hit and run felony, hit and run of an animal, third-degree assault and unrelated warrants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.