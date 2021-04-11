PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after a shooting and carjacking in Northeast Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting at Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Fremont street just outside of Luuwit View Park just after 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They later learned that the suspect had carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint at Luuwit View Park.
Officers found the stolen car near Northeast 118th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street, but he refused to stop. They chased him until he crashed into a fence near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street and then took off running.
Officers confronted the suspect at Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard; he refused to cooperate, PPB said. That prompted them to use “less-lethal” sponge-tipped munitions. He eventually surrendered and was arrested.
Police said they found a gun inside the vehicle.
The suspect, identified as Joseph L. Rand of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with:
- First-degree domestic violence attempted murder
- First-degree domestic violence kidnapping
- First-degree domestic violence assault
- Second-degree domestic violence assault
- Fourth-degree domestic violence assault
- Domestic violence coercion
- First-degree robbery
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Attempt to elude by vehicle
