PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested with two guns after he was seen displaying one in the Old Town neighborhood Saturday.
Around 1:53 a.m., two Sergeants were on foot at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street as part of the Police Bureau's Entertainment District detail. They were flagged down by a security guard in the area who reported that he had just seen someone pull out a semiautomatic handgun, rack the slide, and put it back in his pocket.
The sergeants immediately confronted the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his pocket.
Police said they found a second loaded handgun in a satchel around his neck. The guns were seized as evidence.
No one was injured and no one reported to officers that the suspect ever pointed a gun at anyone.
Jesse J. Townsend, 23, of Beaverton, was booked on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct. Police said Townsend holds a valid Concealed Handgun License.
