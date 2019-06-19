PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured man. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said another man believed to be involved in the shooting remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to police, the involved firearm was recovered.
Police said the two men knew each other, and there was no risk to the public.
Police initially said investigators were working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's office to determine if criminal charges would be filed.
By Wednesday afternoon, police said 30-year-old Tyler Wayne Pierce had been arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public and unlawful possession of a firearm.
No further details were released by investigators.
Northeast Sandy was closed between Northeast 88th Avenue and Northeast 91st Avenue during the investigation.
The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Division is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Billy Winters at (503) 823-0466 or at William.winters@portlandoregon.gov.
