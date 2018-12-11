PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a suspected bank robber is at large after demanding money at a Wells Fargo in southwest Portland Tuesday late morning.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 7400 block Southwest Oleson Road just after 11:30 a.m.
Employees told officers the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and, after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, left the location without incident.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
Police say the suspect is a white man with grey hair; he stands approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall and is between 45 and 50 years of age.
Portland Police Bureau detectives and federal FBI agents are investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail Detective Sgt. Joseph Santos at 503-823-0405 or Joseph.Santos@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland FBI office at 503-224-4181.
