PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is at large after police say he robbed a credit union in northwest Portland Tuesday.
According to police, the robbery occurred around 9:10 a.m. at the Selco Credit Union. The building is in the 2400 block of Northwest Thurman Street.
Officers say the suspect entered the credit union and gave the teller a demand note. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt and no weapons were displayed during the robbery, according to officers.
Police say the man is white, stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and has dark brown shaggy hair. He is between 40 and 50 years old, according to officers.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
